Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group [Photo]

Condoleezza Rice may not be an NFL head coach, but the former U.S. Secretary of State is now an NFL owner. Sort of.

via: Revolt

Rob Walton announced the news today (July 11) on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which entered into an agreement to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion in June. “We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group,” Walton said in a statement.

“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization,” he continued.

Rice served as Secretary of State from 2005-2009 under President George W. Bush. In 2013 she was selected as one of the 13 members of the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee, where she served through the conclusion of the 2016 football season.

“It is an honor to be part of this ownership group,” Rice said in a statement. “Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity.”

The Broncos were last valued at $3.75 billion by Forbes, which makes them the 10th most valuable team in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys led that list at $6.5 billion.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group. Statement » pic.twitter.com/yqVHrPhC2M — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 11, 2022