Former ‘RHOA’ Star Arrested for DUI, Faces Multiple Charges

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas was arrested for DUI in Georgia.

via: The Messenger

Per his booking sheet, which was reviewed by The Messenger, Thomas was booked on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, about 40 minutes after his arrest. He was released the same day and his bail was set at just under $3,000.

He was arrested on several misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with expired tags, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane and violation of traffic control device. As of publication, he has not been indicted for the charges.

Details surrounding his arrest have not been made public.

Under his release, per Cobb County Court’s website, Judge Che Karega II ordered that he cannot drink alcohol, use or have marijuana and other cannabis products or drugs. He is required to take random alcohol and drug tests and cannot own any firearms. He also cannot move without notifying the court within seven days prior.

The Messenger reached out to a rep for Thomas and the Cobb County Police Department for comment.