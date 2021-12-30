Former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Couple Monique and Chris Samuels to Star in OWN's 'Love & Marriage: DMV'

Monique Samuels is coming back to reality television — but not ‘Real Housewives.’

According to TV Deets, former ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ couple Monique and Chris Samuels have been tapped to star in OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: DMV.’

The outlet reports the D.C. area-set show, which is the second in the ‘Love & Marriage’ franchise, will start filming in January with a 2022 premiere.

Monique has yet to publicly confirm the news, but if it’s true — good for her! It’s not exactly ‘Real Housewives,’ but at least she’ll be back on TV.

