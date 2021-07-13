Former Nickelodeon Actress Lindsey Shaw Announces Social Media Break After Mocking Black TikTok Creators [Video]

Former Nickelodeon and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star Lindsey Shaw announced she’s taking a break from social media after she experienced backlash from a TikTok that exposed her mocking Black creators.

via Complex:

Shaw took to Instagram teary-eyed after receiving major hate in her inbox for the above TikTok of her mimicking a popular new TikTok trend.

“I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK, OK?” Shaw said in her Instagram story. “I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet no matter who it’s directed toward. Crocodile tears, no dude! This is my soul out there.”

Shaw continued by saying that she needs to step away from social media for her own mental health.

“I think for my own mental health, I need to take a step back from social media. I’m not here to offend or belittle anybody at all. I thought that the Millennial/Gen Z thing was a thing on TikTok. The intention wasn’t that serious, y’all.”

Shaw’s Ned’s Declassified co-star Devon Werkheiser also took to TikTok to voice his opinion on his friend’s actions and exit from social media.

People need to watch what they say on the internet.

