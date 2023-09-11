Former NFL Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested for Alcohol Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger.”

via: The Athletic

Jones was arrested near Cincinnati on charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, according to Boone County jail captain Kevin Klute. He was arrested prior to takeoff at CVG Airport, booked at 7:35 a.m. ET and released on bond for $500 at 11:05 a.m. ET, per Boone County jail records.

“Airport police were called at 0600 to assist flight crew on an outbound flight about an unruly passenger,” said CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner. “Passenger was arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center.”

Kershner confirmed the identity of the passenger to be Jones.

Jones was arrested or questioned by police in eight separate incidents during his playing career. This includes a 2007 shooting outside a Las Vegas nightclub that paralyzed a man and cost Jones $11 million in damages. In May 2017, Jones pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge after obstructing police earlier that year. This led to the NFL suspending him for the season opener in 2017. In March 2019, Jones accepted a plea agreement for charges related to an incident in February of that year at the Rising Star Casino in Indiana. Jones was accused of threatening to kill an Indiana Commission Gaming officer and grabbing and striking a public safety official. In February 2021, Jones was arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio for misdemeanor assault after being accused of punching and kicking a security guard at Clutch OTR in Cincinnati. Jones pleaded no contest in August 2021.

Pacman shared his side of the incident after being released from jail, passionately defending himself to a group of reporters. He claims he didn’t do anything wrong, calling the terroristic threats charge “bullshit” and adamantly denying being drunk during the alleged altercation.

BREAKING: Adam PacMan Jones issues statement after being released from Jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/ZLHnqbInp5 — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023