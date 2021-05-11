Former NFL QB Colt Brennan Dead at 37 After Being Found Unconscious at Rehab Facility

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan has died.
He was found unconscious at a rehab facility in Southern California a few days ago, according to his his father, Terry Brennan.
“He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened,” Terry told the news outlets.
“These guys [at the rehab facility] were no-nonsense guys. It just got away from him. I don’t know how else to explain it. Maybe one day I’ll be able to explain it better.”
Colt was surrounded by family and loved ones when he passed.
“He went peacefully … He listened to Bob Marley. His sisters had a lei around him when he was unconscious. They had the music of Bob Marley playing near his ear.”
RIP.