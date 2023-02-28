Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Sentenced to Jail After Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail for two separate attacks on his ex-girlfriend.

via: NBC News

Stacy, 31, was remanded into custody by Orange County Circuit Judge Mark Blechman shortly after pleading guilty to battery, court records showed.

The one-time running back was arrested Nov. 18, 2019, after ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans posted to Facebook video from two surveillance cameras inside her home and asked viewers to “please share,” because at that stage Stacy had “yet to be apprehended.”

Footage appeared to show Stacy punching the woman in the head and throwing her into a TV while their infant son lay on the couch nearby.

That footage was entered into evidence, over defense objections, before Stacy pleaded guilty, court records showed.

Prosecutors and Stacy’s defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

The Vanderbilt alum played two seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2013-14) and one with the New York Jets in 2015.

After retiring from the NFL because of injures, Stacy tried out for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018 before landing with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

That league folded before completing its first season.