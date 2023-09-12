Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead at 42

Former Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic player Brandon Hunter has died.

He was 42.

News of his death comes via Ohio men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals. At the time of this writing, details surrounding his death have not been released.

Hunter — a standout high school hoops player in Cincinnati — was a star forward for the Bobcats, earning three first-team All-MAC conference selections and leading the NCAA in rebounding his senior season … before being taken with the 56th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

He played 67 games over two seasons in the Association … scoring a career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2004.

Hunter had an extensive career overseas as well … playing for numerous international clubs from 2006-13 in Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico and more.

Hunter got into coaching, real estate and sports management following his basketball career.

“RIP to a Bobcat Great,” Boals said on Instagram minutes ago. “Gone way too soon.”

Ex-NBA point guard T.J. Ford also addressed Hunter’s passing on social media … saying, “We just spoke last week. Losing a lot of my friends lately.”

Rest in peace.