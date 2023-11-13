Former Girlfriend of Convicted NFL Player Chad Wheeler Calls Domestic Abuse Verdict 'Freeing'

Former Seahawk Chad Wheeler was found guilty by a Seattle jury on two counts of assault for the beating of his then-girlfriend Alleah Taylor in 2021.

via: BET

He faces a minimum of five years in prison.

According to court records, Wheeler was accused of holding Taylor down on the ground and choking her twice until she lost consciousness. Taylor said when regained consciousness for the second time, Wheeler was shocked that she was still alive

Reflecting on the gruesome encounter, Taylor believed that she was going to die.

“It took me a while to like fully process it because it’s been going on for so long, I’m finally feeling that freeing feeling like I don’t have to feel so nervous,” Taylor said. “That night he just decided to take his rage out.”

Responding to the altercation, law enforcement officers found Taylor “covered in blood and her left arm was limp against her body” and was told by the police that she had already died.

Taylor expressed that was afraid of the blowback after news of the incident went public

“I was like ‘Okay, so this is out’ and I’m like ‘Okay how do I want to handle this,’ do I want to hide away and keep this under the rug, and then he gets away with it and then other people are also hurt or do I want to just step up?” Taylor said.

On Jan. 27, Wheeler apologized to Taylor and her family on X (formerly Twitter).

“Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family,” Wheeler wrote at the time. “I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans, and those closest to me.”

The Seattle Seahawks, where Wheeler played offensive tackle, released him from the team the day after his arrest in 2021. In a statement team officials said they were “saddened” by the details emerging around the case and “strongly condemn this act of domestic violence” and urged Wheeler to “get the help he needs.”

“I think it’s sometimes a bit difficult, especially when holding someone accountable, a person of power, someone popular like that in the NFL holding them accountable can have a lot of pressures on you – so first and foremost I would say be present with how you feel,” Taylor said. “Don’t feel guilty or be too mindful of what other people’s feelings are about the situation, be present with yourself.”

Because of her traumatic experience, Taylor wants to help other survivors who have been victims of domestic violence.

“I just want to break the cycle. I come from a long line of women that have dealt with domestic violence and I just feel like it just needs to end.”