Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon and Longtime Partner Tim Malone Get Married in New York City Wedding | lovebscott.com

Don Lemon has wed longtime fiancé Tim Malone in a glitzy New York City ceremony.

via: US Weekly

“I’m a last-minute person and most things I just don’t worry about,” Lemon told People days before the ceremony. “But this one I’m secretly worried about, but I’m letting Tim take the reins because he’s a good planner.”

Lemon added, “I’ll be writing questions for like the U.N. ambassador and he’ll be saying, ‘Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?’ It’s an important question, but I’m just like, ‘Huh? What?’ So he has a million questions, but usually he gets it done without me even answering.”

The ceremony was held at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan and officiated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations.

“She’s a friend, and it means that much to us,” Lemon said of Thomas-Greenfield. In attendance at the wedding were about 140 guests.

The ceremony also incorporated marriage traditions from both Lemon and Malone’s cultures. Malone’s two sisters led the guests in a “big Irish blessing.” At the end of the ceremony, the newlyweds jumped over a broom, paying respect to the symbolic way enslaved people in the American South recognized their marriages.

The couple hired out the entire bottom floor of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar (where they had their first date) in Manhattan for the weekend, a source confirmed to Us ahead of the wedding. The source also shared that among the celebrity guests expected to attend include Clive Davis, Joy Behar, Matt Laur, Sex and the City creator Darren Star, Tamron Hall as well as Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, among others.