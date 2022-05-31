Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Denies Nayte Olukoya Split Rumors

Former franchise lead Michelle Young shut down speculation that she and fiancé Nayte Olukoya ended their relationship after she was spotted without her 3.2-carat Neil Lane engagement ring.

via Page Six:

“OK, I typically don’t come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it … There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring,” Young, 28, said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted Monday.

“To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment,” she continued, “you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” co-host and her final rose recipient, 27, got engaged during the “Bachelorette” Season 18 finale in December 2021.

Though they fell in love in front of millions of viewers, Young reminded her social media followers that she and Olukoya are “human beings” and “not a zoo exhibit” to be gawked at.

“Not to mention, videoing somebody without them knowing is creepy!” the schoolteacher added to her Story. “It’s not cool!”

Prior to meeting Olukoya, Young competed for Matt James’ heart on “The Bachelor” Season 25 in 2021. She made it to the final three but parted ways with James after a tearful breakup.

James, 30, eventually handed his final rose — but didn’t propose — to contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The first Black “Bachelor” briefly split from Kirkconnell, 25, after racially insensitive social media posts of hers surfaced during his season.

They have since reconciled and are going strong today.

Good for them.