Floyd Mayweather Won't 'Speak Bad' About Diddy Because 'He's Still a Black Man' and 'Mistakes Happen' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Floyd Mayweather offered Diddy some (undeserved) empathy during his appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

The retired professional boxer sat down with hosts and former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder where the hour-long discussion began with the topic of his grandson, Kentrell Gaulden Jr. The one-year-old is the son of Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

“Me and NBA YoungBoy speak on a regular. We speak on a daily,” Mayweather said around the 5:45-minute mark about the rapper. “Very happy for his career, proud of him, and eventually he’s gonna grow like anybody that’s young.”

On the topic of growth, Diddy came to mind for Mayweather, who randomly went on a tangent about the disgraced hip-hop icon.

“I’m not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy, ’cause he’s still a Black man,” Mayweather said at the 6:50 mark above. “Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or if it’s not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business. It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he’s down. My take on it is it’s not my business. I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it.”

The 15-time world champion boxer continued, “Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt, but that’s the choice that my daughter made. So, I don’t wanna kick nobody while they’re down.”

Although Mayweather sympathized with Diddy’s alleged victims, including Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, his comments didn’t sit well with some on social media who pointed out his own history of domestic abuse accusations.

Last November, Diddy’s case with Ventura was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Now the artist and business mogul will be defended by attorney Bobbi Sternheim in a lawsuit from a woman claiming that he raped her in 2003 when she was 17 years old.

We all know Floyd doesn’t know much of anything outside of how to throw a punch.

Floyd Mayweather says he won’t speak bad about Diddy after the lawsuits/allegations on “The Pivot” pic.twitter.com/PPNQoos7KE — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 20, 2024