Florida Mom Says She's Been Banned from Volunteering at Kids' School Because She's on OnlyFans [Video]

A mother from Florida says she was told she could no longer volunteer at her children’s elementary school due to having an OnlyFans account.

via People:

During a press conference this week, mom Victoria Triece told reporters that a parent at her children’s school alerted staff to her account on OnlyFans, the subscription service that has become popular thanks to its user-generated adult content.

Triece — whose children are ages 5 and 10 — said she regularly helps organize activities at the school but claims she was banned after the unidentified parent sent images from her subscription-only page to administrators.

“Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living,” 30-year-old Triece said, according to WESH. “I feel judged, and so isolated.”

Triece was accompanied by her attorney, Mark NeJame, who said they plan to sue the school district for at least $1 million.

Neither NeJames nor the district, Orange County Public Schools, immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does,” Triece explained. “I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Triece alleges school officials told her she could no longer volunteer with the children on Oct. 13. However, she says she was never given a formal letter stating the decision.

Triece, who has been a member of OnlyFans for two years, said she has since received support from other parents at the school.

“One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she told reporters.

“I think everybody’s just floored,” she added, “because they’re like, ‘We know you, we know who you are.'”

OnlyFans has been a source of controversy for other mothers with children in grade school. Mom Crystal Jackson of California told PEOPLE earlier this year that her three sons were kicked out of their Catholic school when administrators found out about her OnlyFans account.

Along with her husband, Jackson said she makes $500,000 a month from the subscription page.

According to WFLA, Triece claims school officials contacted her after they heard of the lawsuit and told her she could join field trips, but could only chaperone her children.

