Florida Man Accused of Using COVID-19 Relief Loans to Buy Lamborghini, Rolex, and More

Another man got busted for using PPP funds to fake a lavish lifestyle. According to authorities, the man bought himself a Lamborghini Urus and designer clothes — among other things.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Valesky Barosy, 27, sought more than $4.2 million in PPP loans by submitting an application with false IRS tax forms, and fake paperwork detailing expenses and payroll.

Barosy ended up receiving $2.1 million, and spent it on a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches, and clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel.

Barosy made his first appearance in court today and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces up to 132 years in prison.

Florida rapper and Pretty Ricky member Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith was sentenced last week to 20 months in prison for his involvement in a $24 million PPP loan scheme that netted him just over $1 million for his two companies. Similar to Barosy, Baby Blue provided falsified documents, only to turn around and recklessly spend the money on a Ferrari, and at a nearby hotel and casino.

Last month, a Houston man was given nine years behind bars for taking over $1.6 million in COVID???????-19 relief loans and buying two new cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, as well as dropping thousands of dollars at a strip club, liquor store, and night club.

