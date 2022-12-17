Florida Authorities Searching for Women Accused of Stealing $25K Rolex From Man They Met at Bar [Video]

Florida authorities are looking for two women accused of stealing a $25K Rolex from a man they met while out at a bar.

via Complex:

As reported by Local 10 News, the incident happened two weeks ago on Monday, Dec. 5. Investigators revealed at around 3 a.m., the victim, who is male, met two women outside of the Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale. They agreed to link up later after exchanging numbers.

Detectives say the victim drove the two women to his residence in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea an hour later for drinks. Once inside, he fell asleep and woke up to discover that his Rolex (a two-tone Submariner Blueface) was stolen as well as his credit card. The Rolex is estimated to be worth $25,000.

In the video above, Local 10 News released surveillance video of the two women. Authorities say two women are in their mid-twenties and have black hair. One woman was wearing a white dress and has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh. The other woman was wearing a yellow dress.

They caught them on candid camera — they’ll be ID’d in no-time.