Flight Attendant Fired For Twerking Says Termination Was “Unfair” In Tearful Interview

The Alaska Airlines flight attendant who was fired for twerking on board said her termination was ‘unfair’ and that she had no idea it would be ‘deemed as inappropriate.’

Nelle Diala recently joined Inside Edition, where she tearfully reflected with Ann Mercogliano about being terminated from Alaska Airlines after uploading a clip to TikTok while twerking on an empty aircraft in her company uniform.

“I didn’t think that being so happy could turn into something like this,” Diala shared. “They just said that I broke their social media policy. I was really proud of myself that I came so far. I just didn’t think that my video and my post and the way I was dancing would be deemed as inappropriate.”

She continued, “I put on such a proud face every time I stepped on that plane and for them to terminate me without giving me a chance…it just was unfair.” A representative from Alaska Airlines informed the platform that they “don’t comment on personnel matters.”

In January 2025, Diala launched a GoFundMe campaign after she was terminated, detailing how she initially recorded the video to celebrate reaching the end of her probationary period. The fundraiser has since been closed, collecting $3,312 of a $12,000 goal.

The initial upload, soundtracked by “Ghetto” by E.K.E. featuring TruCar, was captioned “ghetto bih till i D-I-E, don’t let the uniform fool you,” and updated to reflect, “Can’t even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. What’s wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before.”

“The video went viral overnight, but instead of love and support, it brought unexpected scrutiny. Although it was a poor decision on my behalf, I didn’t think it would cost me my dream job,” explained Diala at the time.

The Alaska Air Group Code of Conduct And Ethics dated Dec. 20, 2024, details “Almost everyone uses social media in one way or another, and we respect your right to maintain an online presence on social media. You should make it clear that your online profiles are personal, and that you do not represent our Companies in social media.”

