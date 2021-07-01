  1. Home
[Updated] 'Flavor of Love' Star Saaphiry Windsor's Instagram Account Declares She Was Found Dead -- But She's Alive

July 01, 2021 9:20 PM PST

Saaphiry Windsor, best known for her time on VH1’s hit series ‘Flavor of Love’ and  ‘Charm School,’ has reportedly passed away.

Very few details are known, but someone took to her Instagram account to announce her death.

Take a look:

At the time of this writing, Saaphyri was active on social media about an hour ago — so some believe her Instagram account was hacked.

It’s unclear what exactly is happening…but this is a developing story.

Update: As we suspected, Saaphyri’s page was hacked and she’s alive.

Tags:Flavor of LoveSaaphiry Windsor