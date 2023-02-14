'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishs' Niece Killed in Michigan State Shooting

‘Flavor of Love’ star Deelishis took to social media to share that her niece was among the three students killed in the mass shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday night.

Deelishis first asked her followers to help locate her niece in the chaos following initial reports of the shooting.She wrote, “My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her.”

She continued, “If you know her whereabouts please dm me … in the meantime my family and I ask for your prayers #MichiganStateUniversity #ArielleDiamond“Sadly, her next update was more dire. Deelishis pinned a comment made by another family member that said, “my sweet beautiful niece… RIP baby girl”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis)

The gunman, Anthony McRae, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing three and wounding five others. A motive is currently unknown.