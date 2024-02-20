“F**k Them Kids”: Mo’Nique’s Son Reacts To Comic Taking Their Issues To The Stage | lovebscott.com

Last week, Mo’Nique and her son Shalon took to social media several times to address the current status of their relationship. Mo’s husband, Sidney Hicks, even stepped in at one point.

via: Vibe

The stand-up most recently took their issues to the stage, where she joked about their tension and an elder telling her not to back down.

“I’ve already apologized if I’ve done something wrong, but I ain’t no bi**h that’s gon back up from a motherf**king problem. Imma go straight to that motherf**ker and imma deal with it,” she was filmed telling the Atlantic City crowd before describing running into an elderly woman in the airport who offered her some hilarious advice.

“She said, ‘F**k that ni**a,’” Mo said, to uproarious laughter. “Now when an elderly person tell you f**k that ni**a…she said you been taking care of that ni**a all his motherf**king life. She said, ‘Mo’Nique I’m 80 years old and I got a son 60 years old and every time that ni**a don’t get what he wants, he still tell me how f**ked up I was when he was 10 years old. F**k that n***a.”

She later added a “f**k them kids” for good measure. Check out the footage below.

Shalon has since responded, keeping his retort light.

“Be gone Satan, I rebuke thee in the name of Jesus” he said in an animated voice after a chuckle. He also wrote over the clip, “Dang mama. I still LOVE U THO. Laughter will get me through” and captioned the clip, “Not on stage tho lol. It be like that something I guess.”