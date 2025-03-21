Fivio Foreign’s Lawyer Reveals Rapper Has Been Locked Up Since January

BY: Walker Published 45 minutes ago

Last month, Fivio Foreign dropped a collab with Caldwell called “Get Out Of The Way.” However, news just broke that the New York rapper has been in jail since January on multiple charges.

His attorney, Adam Lustberg, however, calls the case against him one of the weakest he has encountered in over two decades of legal practice. Lustberg, who has represented Fivio for years, expects the Brooklyn drill rapper to be released within the next few months.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an alleged incident on New Year’s Day in Edgewater, New Jersey. Authorities claim Fivio pointed a gun at a woman who had simply asked for a jumpstart for her car.

Advertisement

Police reports state that he then threatened her, saying, “If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f****** problem.”

Witnesses identified him immediately, called 911, and later provided statements to officers. Edgewater Police also claim surveillance footage from the apartment complex supports the woman’s allegations.

Fivio was taken into custody on January 18 and charged with five offenses, including unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault. Despite these accusations, Lustberg argues there is no solid evidence tying his client to the alleged crime. He points out that police never recovered a firearm, raising doubts about the strength of the case.

As legal proceedings unfold, Fivio Foreign remains absent from the music scene. His latest collaboration with Caldwell has just dropped, but he is unable to promote it. For now, his future hinges on the outcome of a case his lawyer insists has no foundation.

Advertisement

via: Hot97