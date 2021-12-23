First Pic Of Meghan Markle With Baby Lilibet, Son Archie And Husband Prince Harry [Photo]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending holiday wishes from their family of four!

via: AceShowbiz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought out their two young children for their Christmas card this year. In the candid snap taken by the couple’s wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the Duke of Sussex and his Duchess goofed off with 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet.

The family of four showed big smiles with little Archie sitting on his dad’s lap while mom Meghan lifting adorable Lilibet in the air. They twinned in denim pants, except for baby Lilibet who was in an all-white outfit that matched big brother Archie’s shirt.

The proud parents wrote, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

They continued, “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!” they added before signing off with, “As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

The family photo, which showed Archie and Lilibet together for the first time, was taken at their Santa Barbara, California home in summer this year. It was one of the two Christmas cards released by Harry and his wife.

The other one was more formal as it’s seemingly meant for their patron at the Archewell Foundation. The couple listed the non-profit organizations they donated to this year.

The NGOs included Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US, and Marshall Plan for Moms.

“We’re grateful for every moment that you’ve supported, encouraged, and inspired us. Wishing you the happiest holiday season and a peaceful New Year,” read the heartwarming message.

The release of a holiday card has become a tradition for the Sussexes. In 2020, their card featured an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, of Archie and their two dogs, Pula and Guy.