First Look: 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Set to Premiere on Peacock Later This Year

Seven ‘Real Housewives’ favorites went down to Turks & Caicos for a little fun in the sun earlier this year and, as a result, we now have Bravo’s new series, ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’Trip.’



via EW:

Popularly referred to as “Real Housewives Mashup”or “All-Stars,” the combination-cast Real Housewives spin-off has long been the subject of major buzz among the reality franchise’s devoted following. Filling out the guest list on Ultimate Girls Trip are Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and Real Housewives of New York City icons Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

The septet filmed their girls’ holiday in Turks and Caicos (also the site of an infamous, and very cool, vintage RHONY trip) this spring — and couldn’t resist a few social media teases. Most notably, Gorga posted a TikTok (that was subsequently reposted by many of her castmates) of all the ladies dancing on the beach that quickly went viral.

Group trips are a staple of the classic Housewives formula, as they isolate the whole cast in a gorgeous setting away from home, where they’re stuck for a few days with each other, their dramas, their designer luggage, and plenty to drink. Ultimate Girls Trip serves that familiar setup with a twist, as the first series bringing together established cast members from all over the franchise — and seeing what happens.