Finally! Kenya Moore Granted Divorce From Marc Daly After Three Years in Court

Since her separation from her husband Marc Daly in 2019, Kenya Moore has been stuck in divorce hell.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” Moore, 52, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement about the private mediation. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

She continues, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star concludes, “As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

On Jan. 4, Moore told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had come to consider the split “the world’s longest divorce” since the initial filing in May 2021. Days later, she admitted that she and Daly “unfortunately” had not signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

The Bravo star also opened up about having her marital issues aired out on RHOA in an early January episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

“It was a struggle just to work through our differences even during the show,” she admitted. “A lot of it was exposed, just how we weren’t getting along or weren’t on the same page.”

“As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality,” she added. “That’s not what a marriage is about.”

On RHOA’s season 14 reunion, Moore confirmed she was “still not divorced.”

Moore said the holdup to divorce didn’t come down to alimony or child support: “He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill so until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on.”

Despite still being married, Moore said her pending divorce hadn’t held her back from meeting someone new — a sentiment she held fast to more than a year later at BravoCon 2023, when she declared: “I’m saying it right now: I will be single and divorced before 2024.”