'Filled With Hate': Fani Willis Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene During Emotional Church Sermon — 'I Never Want to Be Her' [Video]

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County, called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by name in a sermon on Sunday.

via: Radar Online

In the latest development to come after the Fulton County district attorney was accused of having an “improper relationship” with a fellow Trump prosecutor last week, Willis spoke out against the ex-president’s supporters and Greene during a sermon at Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta on Sunday.

Willis described being the target of a "swatting" attack on Christmas night, when someone reported that a woman had been shot dead at her home. It led her to think that her oldest child had been shot, she said. "I thank you, Lord, that it all turned out to be a cruel hoax." pic.twitter.com/3LaxmkdXks — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 14, 2024

Willis started her surprising sermon by discussing the struggles she has endured since being tasked with the Trump election interference case over the summer.

“I don’t think either of us at the time had an idea what I would inherit or gain as I became a DA,” she began. “A divorced single mom who doesn’t belong to the right social groups, doesn’t necessarily come from the right family, doesn’t have the right pedigree.”

“The assignment was just too high for lowly me,” Willis continued. “Seven of the highest profile cases in the United States going to land right here?”

“No, please make it stop,” she prayed. “God, you forgot to mention that my life and the life of my family would be threatened so regularly, I now think it’s not normal if I don’t have two death threats a week.”

“God, you did not tell me that people would call me the n-word more than they call me Fani.”

Willis then turned her attention to Greene and said that the controversial GOP congresswoman’s spirit was “filled with hate.”

“Dear God, I do not want to be like those that attacked me,” Willis said on Sunday. “I never want to be a Marjorie Taylor Greene who has never met me but has allowed her spirit to be filled with hate.”

“How does this woman, who has the honor of being a leader in my state, how is it that she has not reached out to me?” the Fulton County district attorney continued.

“She can tell me: ‘I don’t agree with anything you’re doing, but I do not agree with people threatening your life or the life of your family.’”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Willis and a grand jury indicted ex-President Donald Trump and 18 additional co-defendants in Georgia in August.

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted on several charges connected to their suspected efforts to overturn the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.

Flash forward to last week, and Mike Roman – a Trump co-defendant and former campaign official for the ex-president’s 2020 campaign – accused Willis and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade of having an “improper relationship.”

I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr. Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather… pic.twitter.com/kI2wnfehDn — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024

Roman accused Willis and Wade of engaging in an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship” and filed a conflict-of-interest motion against the pair in connection to the Georgia election interference case.

House Rep. Greene then filed a criminal complaint against Willis. Greene accused the Fulton County district attorney of “using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent.”

“I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr,” Greene announced on Wednesday.

“Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather than going after real crime in Georgia,” the MAGA congresswoman added.