Fate Joe Responds to Irv Gotti's 'Drink Champs' Interview & Ashanti Comments [Video]

Fat Joe has some thoughts on Irv Gotti’s recent ‘Drink Champs’ interview and comments made about his fling with Ashanti over 20 years ago.

via XXL:

On Sunday (Aug. 7), Fat Joe went on Instagram and gave his thoughts on Irv’s inebriated interview on Drink Champs where Irv Gotti lamented about his tryst with Ashanti in detail. Fat Joe called Irv a sucker exposing the past.

“Irv Gotti a sucker, man. He a sucker,” Fat Joe starts in the video. “Y’all can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the fuck you want,” he continued. “Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady, right.”

“It’s okay, if its in a documentary,” Joe added. “You gotta see your truth in your documentary. But to go to Drink Champs and to keep calling her a bitch, keep disrespecting … Um, guys, I’m not gonna be the guy to ‘stand up for Ashanti, the brother that’ … Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I’m not gonna be that guy. But, I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die. Fuck you, bitch. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you aint get over the shit.”

Irv Gotti had the internet going nuts after telling all about his alleged side relationship with Ashanti, which occurred while he was still married, in the early 2000s. The Murder Inc. cofounder sounded heartbroken when recounting how Ashanti moved on and started dating Nelly in 2003.

“I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly,” Irv said in the interview.

“Sounds like you didn’t get past that, I’ma be honest,” N.O.R.E countered.

“Listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt,” Irv Gotti replied. “The chic you fucking in love with is with this nigga.”

“You wanna hear how I found out?” Irv continued. “I was at home … listen to this shit. This is God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?'” Irv adds, imitating a sports announcer. “‘We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'”

Irv Gotti also claimed Ashanti recorded “Happy” following one of their sexual sessions. Nelly recently joked about the situation during a performance with Ashanti.

We hate to say it — but we agree with Fat Joe.