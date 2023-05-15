That Was Fast: Ryan Seacrest Is Already Returning to ‘Live’ Following His Exit Last Month

Ryan Seacrest is making a comeback to “Live with Kelly and Mark” just one month after parting ways with the daytime talk show.

via Page Six:

According to People, the former host is set to make a guest appearance on Thursday’s episode to promote the season finale of “American Idol,” which airs on ABC Sunday night, as well as his foundation’supcoming grand opening in Memphis.

Despite exiting “Live” after six seasons in April, Seacrest promised he would be making a return — yet viewers had no idea it would come so soon.

In February, the 48-year-old announced he would be leaving “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” which multiple sources accredited to his busy schedule.

Just a few months later, he got an emotional send-off complete with a speech from co-host Kelly Ripa.

“This has, without question, been the fastest six years of my life, and although you and I have been friends for decades and decades, I feel like I’ve gained through this process a younger brother, oldest son,” Ripa said through tears.

Seacrest also raved over his co-host, telling People at the time, “She’s family to me. There’s no one better in the business and it’s going to be strange not seeing her every day.”

Not only did Ripa have a sweet message for Seacrest, but she also gave him the “perfect” parting gift.

“Kelly has heard and seen the photo evidence of me wanting to get into golf. So, she and Mark [Consuelos] purchased me the most beautiful, elegant, designer golf bag that now I have,” Seacrest revealed.

We haven’t had a chance to check out ‘Kelly and Mark’ yet — what are your thoughts on the new husband and wife pairing?