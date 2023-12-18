Fantasia Barrino Taylor Says She and Her Kids Were Victims of 'Racial Profiling' by Their Airbnb Hosts

Fantasia Barrino Taylor is speaking out after a recent family trip was cut short due to an alleged incident of racial profiling.

via: EW

Fantasia has a lot to celebrate, what with the impending premiere of her film debut in The Color Purple and her first Golden Globe nomination. But on Sunday, the singer and actress was in a more somber mood, detailing what she claims was a “racial profiling” incident with her Airbnb hosts.

“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain,” Barrino wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight.”

My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00… — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 17, 2023

Barrino says the host “accused” her of having a loud party “because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day.”

She continued, “The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guests who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!” The American Idol alum went on to explain that the house was clearly meant for parties, noting its amenities and leftover equipment from a previous party.

“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin,” Barrino wrote. “I wanted my son to enjoy his friends [10-12 year-olds] and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet.”

On Instagram, Barrino further elaborated on the incident, writing that, “without warning, we were asked to leave. So, at 6 [am], in the freezing rain, with sleepy kids, we loaded up 4 vehicles, respectfully cleaned and organized everything back to its original place and we left.”

Reps for Airbnb, as well as for Barrino, did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.