Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: Source

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reportedly broken up after less than one year of dating.

via: People

A source tells PEOPLE that the Puerto Rican superstar, 29, and the model, 28, are no longer a couple.

The pair were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, when Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show.

Representatives for both Bad Bunny and Jenner did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The recording artist (whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) and Jenner first sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on a double date.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they were introduced by friends after the rapper relocated to Los Angeles. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” the source said. “She likes him and is having fun.”

Their romance heated up throughout the spring, as the pair was spotted horseback riding together and cozying up to one another at Coachella.

After enjoying a vacation together in Idaho over the summer, a source told PEOPLE, “They definitely seem in love, and super serious.”

In September, the former couple made their front row debut at Milan Fashion Week. The two looked stylish and relaxed as they sat next to one another to watch Gucci’s spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

The 818 Tequila founder seemingly fit the event with the “Tití Me Preguntó” artist into her busy Fashion Week schedule, as just hours after the Gucci show, she herself walked the runway for Versace.

Though the hitmaker expressed that he didn’t want to “clarify anything” regarding his private life in the October issue of Vanity Fair, he did reveal that there is someone in his life who he has tried to improve his English for.

“With some people, I speak English — with some specific people,” Bad Bunny said. “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”