Fans Shocked After Bow Wow Gets Down On One Knee As He Raps To Angela Simmons At Millennium Tour [Photos + Video]

Bow Wow had some issues before hitting the stage on the Millenium Tour stop in Atlanta but then he stunned everyone when he got down on his knees and raps to Angela Simmons.

via: Hot97

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons have fans speculating after she popped up on stage at the Millennium Tour.

A video goes viral of Bow dropping down to one knee as he sings “Shortie Like Mine” to Angela on stage. Bow confesses that Angela is his “everything.”

This comes following a series of tweets alluding that Bow was actually dropping out of the tour. He writes via Twitter, “Too much b*tching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!”

He continues, “this might be my last show! ….. I’ve had enough..”

Seemingly Bow Wow and Omarion hashed it out, and Bow decided not to quit the tour. “Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god!”

Bow Wow knows how to keep things interesting.