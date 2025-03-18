Fans Shocked as Sabrina Carpenter Simulates Sex Act with Two Men After Complaints over ‘IInappropriate’ Shows

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Sabrina Carpenter set the internet ablaze during the second night of her Short n’ Sweet tour stop in Paris, unveiling a brand-new performance move that quickly went viral.

The Espresso hitmaker, 25, imitated a three-way sexual position, referred to as the Eiffel Tower, with two male dancers, in apparent homage to the Parisian monument.

The blonde bombshell was performing her hit track, Juno, at the Accor Arena. She has previously acted out various raunchy bedroom positions on stage during the song, including simulating oral sex with a microphone.

But on Monday, she was seen bent over with one dancer positioned behind her and another directly in front, in a raunchy video shared by a fan on X.

Barry Keoghan’s ex sizzled in a sparkling green crop top with a matching mini skirt, and silver boots with a heart cut-out.

Sabrina is currently on her ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour across Europe, and her next performance is scheduled for Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

A number of fans took issue with the provocative act, with one writing on X, ‘i’m sorry but there are little kids in the audience and this is taking it way too far.’

‘Promoting sex positions to a primarily underage age audience? I stan her but this isn’t ok…’ another added.

‘This is just… i don’t care if this a woman being confident w her sexuality to you or her just having fun… this is just gross and not necessary.’

‘Degenerate! Sign of the times,’ someone else chimed in.

‘This has to be joke…’

While yet another fan wrote: ‘This gimmick is getting tired ngl.’

However, others defended the star, with one writing, ‘Her music is not for children and if you as a parent don’t monitor what your kids are listening to that’s your fault.’

‘If you bring your kids to her shows that’s on you.. have u LISTENED to her music,’ another added.

Promoting sex positions to a primarily underage age audience? I stan her but this isn’t ok… — Alex (spilled) (@IJBOLING_) March 17, 2025

this is just… i don’t care if this a woman being confident w her sexuality to you or her just having fun… this is just gross and not necessary — becca (@cruelsummerof89) March 17, 2025

well parents should be listening to the lyrics for the shows they’re bringing their kids to and Sabrina should feel free to do whatever dance moves she wants to imo — gabby?? (sadsoka) (@thatroguejedi) March 18, 2025

In Carpenter’s sexually charged track, Juno, she sings about being so infatuated by someone that she wants them to get her pregnant.

Since kicking off her tour on June 20, the hitmaker has surprised crowds by acting out different sex positions while singing the line: ‘Have you ever tried this one?’

Sabrina has come under fire for her ‘inappropriate’ shows, most recently her tour stop in London last weekend.

Sabrina performed her signature suggestive dance moves while sporting a glittering set – flashing her underwear as she performed.

The artist also sparked outrage after her sexually charged BRITS performance.

She was clad in red lingerie during the Brits, showcasing some X-rated moves as she paid homage to the UK.

Ofcom received more than 800 complaints over the show, thanks to Sabrina’s raunchy routine and Charlie XCX’s see-through outfit.

Last year, Sabrina left the internet in a bitter uproar after simulating oral sex with a microphone while performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Although she has acted out various raunchy bedroom positions on stage during her hit track, Juno, over her Short n’ Sweet Tour, a number of social media users accused the singer of crossing the line with this one.

Last year, Carpenter defended herself after facing backlash over her sexualized costumes and concert choreography.

‘You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,’ she told Time. ‘And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK.’

She continued: ‘It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.’

