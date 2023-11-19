Fans React To Summer Walker Seemingly Addressing Pregnancy Rumors [Photo]

Summer Walker has been in the news due to her apparent reunion with Lil Meech, now she’s addressing a rumor that’s keeping her name in the news.

via: Rap-Up

Saturday (Nov. 18) morning, Walker further fueled pregnancy rumors after posting a new t-shirt for sale that reads, “Rewards up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Summer Walker.” Although many people have made mugshot merch, the wording under the photos sent social media into a frenzy.

Under the gorgeous mugshots, the new merch says, “Guess how many months I am for a cash prize.” The back of the shirt also hilariously reads, “To claim reward, call 1-800-MIND-YO-BUSINESS.” The new merch collaboration is with mentor and fellow R&B songstress Erykah Badu.

Walker unveiled the new shirt with an Instagram post captioned, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Link in story,” with a seemingly ironic clown face emoji. One fan commented, “Omg I NEED THIS SHIRT PLEASE MAKE IT MERCH.” While another stated, “Idgaf if she’s pregnant or not !! I’ma stick beside her.”

After a messy public breakup with BMF’s Lil Meech, the two have been recently spotted back together and sharing photos of each other on social media. In a recent interview with Baller Alert, Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, explained that Walker dates certain men for inspiration.

After questioning her choice of men, he said, “This is like my little sister, you know, so at the end of the day, this is how you know you have a special artist. Me and Summer will have conversations, and I am just like ‘Summer, why did you make that decision? Like why did you do that? Why did you date that guy?’ You know, I am trying to find out and understand her perspective.”

Walker answered the many questions by stating, “I need something to write about.” Baiden continued to say, “Oh, you are an artist. Like you live vicariously through your art.” She clarified by telling him that the music is “her diary.”

There has been no confirmation that the 2024 Grammy nominee is pregnant.