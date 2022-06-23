Fans Are Mashing Up Azealia Banks Songs With Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ And Of Course, Azealia Banks Hates It [Photo + Video]

2022 is rapidly shaping up to be the Summer Of Black Dance thanks to new releases from Drake and Beyonce that tapped into the sounds of early and contemporary house music. While Drake shocked the world with the release of his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, Beyonce brought the energy with her motivational anthem “Break My Soul,” earning approval from house music pioneer Robin S. in the process. This has prompted an ongoing discussion about the role of Black Americans in the creation of house music and related forms and their place in the current subculture.

Some fans have gone ahead with creating unofficial mash-ups between Beyoncé’s latest record and a few records from Banks’ catalog. One remix that’s popped up is a mash-up between “Break My Soul” and “Fuck Him All Night,” but it doesn’t seem like Azealia isn’t necessarily fond of it. The rapper hit her Instagram Story this morning where she requested that fans put a halt to these remixes. She went as far as describing them as “horrible.”

“Please for the love of God. Stop the Break My Soul AB mashups,” she wrote. “They are horrible.”

Earlier this month, Azealia Banks released her latest single, “I Rule The World,” produced by Shlomo. The Harlem creative shared her last project, Yung Rapunxel: Pt. II in 2019.

For what it’s worth, the main mashup I was able to find online — which added AB’s verses from “F*ck Him All Night” to Beyonce’s new runaway hit — is highly competent and sounds pretty good, but let’s face it: Azealia Banks has always been a bit of a contrarian (he wrote with as much sarcasm as he could muster). Given that her ongoing and growing list of feuds includes Cardi B, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, it doesn’t seem that Banks has any qualms about adding yet another fan-favorite media personality to that list.