Fans Come to Shannon Brown’s Defense After A Recent Photo Of Him Surfaces Online [Photos]

After going on a hiatus last year, Ice Cube’s Big3 League returned for the first time since 2019 a couple of weeks ago, and so far, the season has been a success. But fans a lot to say about the two-time NBA champion Shannon Brown’s appearance during a Big3 game.

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was trending on social media on Friday night after a recent picture of him went viral.

Brown has been out of the league for several years now and currently plays for Ice Cube’s Big 3 league. Shannon hasn’t surfaced on the scene in a while until now. His fans came to his defense when some online users began to criticize his new appearance.

Shannon Brown trends after a recent image of him surfaces on social media pic.twitter.com/PDc0pQjtc3 — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 24, 2021

One Twitter user replies to the viral photo, “people on here clowning Shannon brown for how he looks Now. God forbid something happen to him or he harms himself , it’s gonna be “i feel bad you never know what people going through “. Ya don’t care about people’s mental health ya just say it to look good for social media..”

People on here clowning Shannon brown for how he looks Now. God forbid something happen to him or he harms himself , it’s gonna be “i feel bad you never know what people going through “. Ya don’t care about people’s mental health ya just say it to look good for social media . — Winston Balogun ???? (@YoungPrince_) July 24, 2021

More of his fans came to defense. Take a look below.

Y’all swore y’all was done w the body comments when Chadwick Boseman passed, y’all doing it w Shannon Brown again you never know what someone going thru — $kurt Angle. (@NyMargiela) July 24, 2021

Y’all would do anything for jokes and likes. Reading comments on how different Shannon brown looks is disgusting as hell. As humans we already lost. — NATsWORLD (@NATszWORLD) July 25, 2021

I love Shannon Brown and have been a fan of him since my University of Iowa days during the big 10 years of 2004-2007 and I’ve watched him evolve as a player and a person great guy, this one shall pass too champ because Shannon is a champion! — Sid The Kid (@sidthekid1) July 25, 2021

Shannon ain't that big … it was a bad angle #shannonbrown pic.twitter.com/9b52DeFZ5p — Sheba ? ? ?? (@BabeeSheba) July 24, 2021

Shannon Brown nearly died in a car wreck, is going through a divorce, and lost one of his closest friends/teammates in the past year and y'all sitting up here weight shaming him. Y'all are ugly ugly. — Sarcastically, I'm in charge. (@nvrmia) July 24, 2021

Shannon Brown: *gets old*

Everyone: WOAH!!!!!! He got old!! — Lil Tic (@BostonTics) July 25, 2021

You don’t know what other people are going through.