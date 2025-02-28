Fans Blast Justin Timberlake After He Cancels Final Concert of US Tour Minutes Before Showtime

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Justin Timberlake canceled his concert last night in Columbus, Ohio, citing a battle with the flu.

The Grammy winner announced he had to cancel the final US stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. Concertgoers allegedly received the update within 15 minutes of showtime.

“You guys. I’m heartbroken,” Timberlake wrote in the statement shared to Instagram. “I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me.”

Advertisement

The “Selfish” singer, 44, added, “It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen.”

Despite promising refunds, many fans slammed Timberlake for the last-minute notice and claimed doors at Nationwide Arena had already been opened.

“Canceling bc of being sick is 100% understandable.. Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable,” one netizen fumed, while another echoed, “Dude, waiting till the last minute totally sucked.”

Advertisement

“Okay so….doors shouldn’t have been opened if you knew at sound check you weren’t feeling good. Some of us traveled and rescheduled hotels not once but twice that is non refundable,” a third disappointed fan chided.

A fourth person pointed out that the “SexyBack” hitmaker previously postponed his Newark, NJ, show at the last minute in October 2024 due to an undisclosed “injury.”

“This is literally the 2nd time this has happened and there’s not even a reschedule. We drove 3 hours and paid for a hotel room and you tell us 5 minutes before it starts that it’s canceled,” the user vented, calling Timberlake’s decision “unacceptable.”

Another fan shared a video via X of the many disgruntled fans leaving the arena after Timberlake’s announcement.

Advertisement

Everyone leaving Nationwide Arena because Justin Timberlake cancelled the LAST tour date after already rescheduling from October. 10 minutes before the opener and after doors opened. pic.twitter.com/d40RJWiLCh — Kyle (@kmac789) February 28, 2025

“Everyone leaving Nationwide Arena because Justin Timberlake cancelled the LAST tour date after already rescheduling from October. 10 minutes before the opener and after doors opened,” they wrote in the caption.

Page Six has reached out to Timberlake’s rep for comment on the backlash.

Last October, the Grammy winner wrote that he was “so disappointed” that he was unable to perform for his Newark fans.

Advertisement

“I have an injury that is preventing me from performing,” he said in a since-deleted post. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all — but I’m working to reschedule ASAP.”

Meanwhile, Timberlake will bring his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to South America beginning March 21 when he performs at Lollapalooza Argentina.

On Wednesday, the “Mirrors” singer shared a celebratory post on Instagram after performing the second-to-last date on his US tour.

“Only one more show to go… and I wanted to take a minute to shout out this incredible tour family. These are the people who keep this whole thing running,” Timberlake wrote.

Advertisement

“You guys don’t get to see everyone on stage, but without every single person in this picture – none of this would be possible. So much love. Let’s do it ONE MORE TIME tomorrow night in Columbus.”

via: Page Six