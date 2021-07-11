Family of Murdered TikTok Star Swavy Slams Wendy Williams’ Commentary [Video]

Wendy Williams made headlines last week with her inappropriate commentary regarding 19-year-old TikTok star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller’s death — and now Swavy’s mom is speaking out.

via Complex:

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,” Swavy’s mother, Chanelle Clark told CBS Philly.

“I’m mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that,” Clark added. “Y’all don’t know what I’m going through.”

Swavy’s family is seeking justice following the fatal shooting of the TikTok star on Monday around 11 a.m. in Wilmington, Delaware, and his mom witnessed his death. Now, the family is trying to focus on that, rather than Williams’ comments.

“I never knew how big he was until he was put into this situation, but one thing I will say is people did give him his flowers while he was here,” Qua’naijha Clark, Swavy’s sister, said.

“He was very outgoing, so courageous. He had no fear like he would go anywhere and just bust in rhythm,” Swavy’s brother, Rahkim Clark said.

Williams’ tone-deaf commentary from earlier this week sparked backlash after she introduced him to her audience saying she had “no idea” who Swavy was. She also asked the crowd to clap if they were familiar with him and even compared their followings on social media before sharing the news about his death.

“Aw, all those followers,” Williams said, referring to his 2.5 million fans on TikTok. “Yeah, that’s really tragic.”

Watch the video below.