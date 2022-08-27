False Reports of Shooting Disrupt Wiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis [Photos + Video]

Rapper Wiz Khalifa’s performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville abruptly ended around 10:30 p.m. Friday as people began fleeing the outdoor venue.

via: Revolt

Concertgoers were in for far more excitement than they anticipated during a Wiz Khalifa performance Friday (Aug. 26) night. The rapper was in Indianapolis for the “Vinyl Verse Tour,” which he is co-headlining with fellow rapper Logic.

The show started about a quarter before 10 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. But, within 45 minutes of Khalifa hitting the stage, chaos erupted inside the amphitheater as fans yelled that there was a shooter amongst them. As a result of the hysteria caused by the claims, droves of fans began fleeing their seats as they headed to various exits.

The Indianapolis Star reports, Khalifa and his band immediately exited the stage. Online, some fans who attended the show corroborated claims of there being an armed person in the lawn section. However, authorities who spoke with the publication said no weapon was recovered from the scene, and any individuals involved in the disturbance were not located.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three people suffered minor injuries while evacuating Ruoff. In a statement, Live Nation, the company responsible for promoting the concert, thanked “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

The Multiverse rapper has not issued a statement about cutting his set short or the chaotic incident. Khalifa’s next performance is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Columbus, Ohio. Last month, reports of an armed man being inside a comedy club forced comedian Craig Robinson to cancel his show just moments before he was set to take the stage. Robinson and fans were able to seek refuge at a nearby concert.

As previously reported by REVOLT, authorities managed to locate the armed man. They also confirmed that the suspect fired multiple shots inside of The Comedy Zone, but he did not injure anyone.

Check out some of the ways fans reacted to the incident during Khalifa’s performance below.

Man it was the best concert of my life until i had to run for my life — Jeremiahclark04|Pre-Season 0-2) (@RYANSZN2) August 27, 2022

Video of everyone from the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert in the parking lot after sprinting out of the venue. This thing was scary, just wanted to enjoy the concert. Don’t know what happened still but either way, people were yelling and crying. Glad my girlfriend and I are safe pic.twitter.com/NWfOVA41cb — . (@IMADETHENEWVINE) August 27, 2022

@wizkhalifa and you ain’t even gonna acknowledge what happened this evening at your concert at @ruoffmusicenter in Indianapolis??? rather a shooting or not, you had thousands of very scared young adults fearing their lives and panicking.Issue them refunds! And leave this city. — Heather Allen (@Heather69852557) August 27, 2022

Enjoying a @wizkhalifa concert up until I see thousands of people run down a hill like ants. Only instinct was to make sure my people were alert of it and got the fuck outta there? Don’t believe any actual shots were fired. Rather be safe than sorry! Left our merch behind? — Zach Goodman (@z__good) August 27, 2022