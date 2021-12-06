Faith Evans Refusing To Pay Stevie J Spousal Support In Divorce

Faith Evans is responding to Stevie J’s divorce, asking a judge to deny him the ability to collect spousal support in the case.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the legendary R&B singer fired back at the Love & Hip Hop star’s request she pays him monthly spousal support.

As Radar first reported, last month Stevie filed for divorce after 3 years of marriage. The relationship was shocking to their closest friends and family since the start. The couple decided to get hitched in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2018.

In his petition, the music producer asked the court to figure out the amount Faith should cough up to help him cover expenses. Stevie listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as of October 19, 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In the filing, Stevie also asked the court to terminate Faith’s right to collect spousal support from him. He did not reveal whether they signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married.

On December 3, Faith filed her response and scoffed at the spousal support suggestion. She is demanding his request be denied by the court. Further, she wants “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her.

Faith also claims they split on May 29, 2020, which is vastly different than the date listed by Stevie J in his petition.

A judge has yet to make a decision on support.

The on-again, off-again couple have had quite a rocky relationship. Last year, Faith was arrested for domestic violence after police were called to their LA home for a disturbance. Officers observed marks on Stevie’s body and determined she was the aggressor. No charges were ever filed due to the producer refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The couple was also hanging out at the beach days after Stevie filed for divorce. Recently, an undated video leaked showing Stevie berating Faith while she tries to sleep inside her home.

Faith has been married twice before. She is the widow to legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. and her second marriage to music exec Todd Russaw officially ended in 2011.

The divorce case is ongoing.