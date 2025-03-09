Faith Evans Reflects on Voletta Wallace’s Strength, Grace and Love for The Notorious B.I.G. in Heartfelt Tribute

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Faith Evans’ tribute to Voletta Wallace reflects the bond between two women whose lives were forever intertwined.

Wallace’s death had been confirmed last month on Feb.21 by TMZ. Wallace died of natural causes at the age of 72 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. According to reports from the Monroe County Coroner, Thomas Yanac, she was receiving hospice care prior to her death. Despite Evans’s tumultuous relationship with Biggie, she and Voletta remained close, even after his death. “Although words cannot truly capture the incredible impact you have had on all of us, ” Faith begins, “I will always remember your strength, effortless grace, and your commitment to protecting BIG’s legacy.”

She added, “May your spirit live on in the lives you’ve touched and your wisdom continue to be a lesson to us all. Take your well deserved rest Ms. Wallace with BIG once again by your side — until we meet again [dove emoji] [dove emoji].” Faith and Biggie were married in 1994 and had one child. However, the couple faced issues amid the highly publicized beef between Biggie and Tupac Shakur and later separated.

In 2022, Faith spoke with PEOPLE about her complicated relationship with Biggie and the imprint he left on hip-hop. At the time of the interview, it was the 25th anniversary of the late rapper’s death. Faith recalls her first reaction after hearing the news about Big’s death, saying it was “crushing.” The rapper was shot and killed in March 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California.

She added, “Although we were separated, we had a 5-month-old baby… it was obviously so unexpected. We didn’t know or expect that to happen. We definitely felt like, ‘OK, come back home,’ just because of all the little weird things that were being whispered and things that happened prior to his death.”

Faith went on to share how similar Chris Jr. and his father were, as well revealing she stills gets together with the Junior Mafia posse to share memories about “Big Poppa.” Even though Faith has gone on to date and marry other men, most notably former Bad Boy hitman Stevie J, she still thinks fondly of the late rapper.

“Despite whatever, even after B.I.G. and I separated, even after he had a girlfriend or I found out about this one or that one, he always still depended on me for something or another, trust me. Even up until his passing, to be quite honest. He knew he could depend on me.”

