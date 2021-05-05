Facebook Upholds Ban Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump will continue to be banned from Facebook, the company’s oversight board announced on Wednesday (May 5). The board said Facebook was justified in its initial banning of the former president after the Jan. 6 insurrection, but said more assessment is needed to decide how long the ban should last.

According to Variety, Facebook’s Oversight Board is an independent body established by the social giant to review content-policy decisions. In a statement the Board upheld the decision, however, Trump could get a hearing on the decision later this year.

“The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible,” the board said in a statement. “At the time of Mr. Trump’s posts, there was a clear, immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said of the suspension.

Trump is also currently banned from Twitter.

