‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush Makes Lewd Joke About Kendall Jenner in Hot Mic

Remember Billy Bush? Hopefully not! He’s the nephew of George H.W. Bush who got fired from hosting the Today show after a tape of him and Donald Trump making lewd comments about women was obtained by the Washington Post.

via: Daily Beast

In a video clip provided exclusively to The Daily Beast, Bush joked on-set during a taping of Extra about model Kendall Jenner’s Toy Story-inspired Halloween costume and her attractiveness in the outfit.

“Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies,” Bush said during the Oct. 31 taping, eliciting laughter from several production staffers in the room. (The Daily Beast is publishing only the audio of the incident in order to protect the anonymity of its source.)

Bush made the objectifying comment while standing in front of a large wall screen plastered with images of female celebrities dressed in provocative Halloween garb. Featured at the center was Jenner, the second-youngest of the famed Kardashian/Jenner sisters, dressed up as Jessie, the free-spirited cowgirl from the immensely popular Pixar franchise.

After looking at Jenner’s photo on the screen, Bush asked his production crew for the name of the character. An off-screen voice informed him that the name is Jessie, prompting Bush to toss out his crude sexual remark referencing the name of the character’s love interest, Woody, the lead protagonist of Toy Story.

“As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter,” a representative for Telepictures, the show’s production company, said in a statement. “In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.” Reps for Jenner did not respond to requests for comment.

Notably, in the final segment that aired on Oct. 31, Bush was a bit more demure when it came to discussing female celebrities’ physical appearances. While reporting on Jenner’s costume, the Extra host only went so far as to remark that “it’s going to be hard to see Toy Story the same way ever again.”

Extra tapes its episodes with roughly 25 people present, our source relayed. Behind the set’s monitors are cubicles where the tabloid TV show’s staffers sit. Along with Bush and other hosts on the set there are normally two camera operators, hair-and-makeup staff, and production assistants present. During taping, everyone in the newsroom can hear what Bush is saying on-stage, the source claimed.