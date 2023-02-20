Exclusive: Watch Tonight's ‘Basketball Wives’ Episode Sneak Peek [Video]

‘Basketball Wives’ returns tonight at 8 pm. ET/PT on VH1.

Picking up right where the season left off, ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10 continues with the all-star lineup including Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke, Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia.

The ladies are returning to the court with everyone feeling stronger and closer to one another than ever. Loyalty runs deep amongst the group, but even the strongest friendships face obstacles navigating life, love, relationships, conflicts and everything in between.

When cracks and fractures begin to weaken their bond, will their dream team soon become a nightmare? The ladies soon realize they have to rely on themselves and each other if there’s any chance of winning this game.

In tonight’s episode, Jackie demands a “ponderosa” with the ladies to set the record straight. Brooke tries to sever ties with her husband, while Duffey and Iman encounter a relationship roadblock. Jennifer reveals a rumor about Malaysia which leaves everyone speechless!

