Exclusive: 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 14 Trailer Has Arrived -- Watch Now [Video]

The moment you all have been waiting for is finally here!

We here at lovebscott.com can exclusively premiere the highly-anticipated trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 — and the girls seem to be having a great time (mostly).

The fun kicks off by re-introducing everyone to Marlo Hampton, who holds a peach this season for the first time ever. We all know Marlo for her fashion (and messiness), but now we get to see Marlo raising her nephews and expanding her business, Lé Archive.

Shereé Whitfield is back and all settled in Chateau Shereé. After years of hard work, SHE by Shereé is finally launching and everyone can finally get their hands on Spring/Summer joggers. She’s also letting cameras into her romance with formerly-imprisoned boo Tyrone. We see a moment with a sit-down between Shereé and former Housewife Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida…and we already know that’s going to be a mess!

Love her or hate her, Kenya Moore is shining brighter than ever after spending some time in Los Angeles filming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ vacation in Turks & Caicos. Raising daughter Brooklyn is her top priority, but she still finds time to focus on her business as her haircare line reaches new heights. Of course, there seems to be some continued drama between Kenya and Marlo stemming from last season.

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported last September, joining the cast this season is Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. With live-in parents, her family and Jamaican upbringing is at the forefront of her life. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.

Fan-favorite Kandi Burruss is busier than she’s ever been! Her son, Ace, seems to want to follow in his mother’s footsteps and starts acting. Meanwhile, back at home, Kandi’s husband Todd and Mama Joyce reignite their old feud surrounding estate plans for the family and their future success. Kandi’s good friend Monyetta Shaw also appears this season as a friend. Monyetta is a mother to two children and a recent newlywed to her husband, Heath.

Lastly, Drew Sidora is back for her sophomore season and while she still can’t seem to get her husband Ralph to act right, she did get those wigs together! She looks great!

It wouldn’t be ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ without a little shade, and judging by the end of the trailer there seems to be enough shade to go around — did we see Drew throw a dog bone? We did.

Watch the ‘RHOA’ Season 14 trailer in its entirety below.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1st at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.