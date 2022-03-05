Exclusive: Kandi Burruss Introduces 'Kandi & The Gang' with New Original Theme Song [Video]

Are you ready to meet Kandi & The Gang?

Ahead of the premiere of Bravo’s ‘Kandi & The Gang,’ lovebscott.com can exclusively premiere the show’s theme song — performed by Kandi Burruss herself.

‘Kandi & The Gang’ follows Kandi and husband husband Todd Tucker, as well as the family and staff, at Atlanta’s Old Lady Gang restaurant.

“‘Kandi & The Gang’ chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

As you probably know, the restaurant is named after Kandi’s mother, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones.

“Namesakes of the restaurant, the ‘Old Lady Gang’ work at OLG and keep a watchful eye over the staff’s lives. Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, is the life of the party with all the tea, Aunt Nora is fiesty but loving, and Aunt Bertha is the side-eye queen of Atlanta! The ladies are strong, opinionated, and speak their mind.”

While you have to wait until this Sunday to meet the OLG staff and the rest of the cast, you can check out Kandi’s ‘Kandi & The Gang’ music video below.

Be sure to tune in to ‘Kandi & The Gang’ this Sunday, 3/6 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

