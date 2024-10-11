Home > NEWS

Exclusive: Gizelle and Karen Put the Ladies in a Tough Spot on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ [Video]

BY: Denver Sean

Published 6 hours ago

The ladies are double booked in this exclusive clip from this Sunday’s upcoming episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

While Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant host an event for their GnA line clothing line and expect their friends to show up and support, Karen Huger is also hosting an event across town.

Can the ladies make both events? Will they have to split up?

One thing’s for sure — Gizelle isn’t here for her ‘rude’ friends being late.

Get into the exclusive clip via lovebscott.com below!

See how it all plays out this Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.

