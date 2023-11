‘Married to Medicine’ is coming with ALL of the drama this season.

In this new clip, premiering exclusively via lovebscott.com, Dr. Heavenly and her husband Dr. Damon discover that they somehow didn’t make the list for Sweet Tea and Dr. G’s wedding.

Yikes.

Watch the moment unfold below:

Dr. Heavenly is better than us because we would’ve pull the fire alarm on the way out.

Tune in to ‘Married to Medicine’ Sundays at 9pm on Bravo!