Exclusive: Cynthia Bailey Has Not Been Fired From #RHOA + Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Are Filming

Cynthia Bailey’s future on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has been quite the topic of conversation over the last few days following reports the show veteran removed the #RHOA hashtag from her Instagram bio.

Well, B. Scott reached out to Cynthia Bailey and she exclusively told them that she has not been fired “to my knowledge” and that she would like the option to return.

She says that she actually removed ‘RHOA’ from her bio “quite some time ago” and that it’s unrelated to her future on the show.

Also, it’s been said that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are filming for…something. It’s unclear if cameras are rolling for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 or her upcoming 3-part series about her life.

Of course we’d love to see Cynthia and several other ladies return for another season of ‘RHOA.’