Exclusive Clip: 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Housemate Preston Mitchum Explains Why He Doesn't Like the Term 'Black Excellence' [Video]

Get ready, love muffins!

Bravo is taking you to one of the hottest, most exclusive vacation destinations for Black travelers with the brand new series ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ — and we have an exclusive first-look clip!

For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Mass., and one of the first beach destinations where AfricanAmericans could vacation and purchase property. Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous and politically connected. “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

The friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles.

Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine and Silas Cooper have invited a group of friends, some old and some new, to vacation with them in Martha’s Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals.

Amir Lancaster, new to Martha’s Vineyard and looking to learn about its Black history and connect to his roots, falls hard for a housemate. Jordan Emanuel has been friends with Jasmine since their Playboy Bunny days and still loves to have a good time with her – maybe too good of a time for Silas’s tastes.

Preston Mitchum, a Black queer activist who likes to speak his mind about a variety of things, is excited to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas and the group. Fashionista Bria Fleming is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested.

Alex Tyree, who lives a life of intention without drinking and tries to persuade his friends to do the same, is juggling the advances of quintessential party girl Shanice Henderson. When Alex catches wind of Shanice’s past, rumors begin to spread.

Jason Lyke is the counselor for the group, but often finds himself at the center of the drama. Discovering Martha’s Vineyard for the first time, Summer Marie Thomas intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on.

Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, a self-proclaimed style savant who has an outfit ready for every outing, competes with Amir for a housemate’s affection.

Mariah Torres met Jasmine in college and is also close with several members of the group. She’s looking forward to spending the summer with her friends, but things become heated in the house after an argument gets out of hand.

In the exclusive clip from Sunday night’s premiere, Preston explains why he doesn’t particularly care for the phrase ‘Black Excellence’ — and his housemates don’t all agree!

Get into it below!

Don’t miss the premiere of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ this Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT .