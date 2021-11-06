Ex-Raiders Player Henry Ruggs Expected to Face Additional Charges Related to Fatal Crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing two additional felony charges as well as a misdemeanor following his involvement in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning that left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured.

via: People

Las Vegas police said earlier this week that Ruggs, 22, was already facing a charge of DUI resulting in death.

Now, prosecutors intend to also pursue felony charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, court documents showed that Ruggs had not been formally charged, according to the newspaper.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department earlier this week said that Ruggs was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, and that “preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.”

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Responding officers located the Toyota on fire,” the statement said. “Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota.”

The woman who was killed in the crash has been identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor. She and her dog Maxi were on their way home when they were killed, Tintor’s friend Bojana Filipovic told Fox 5 Vegas.

“We always go to parks and walk her dogs and just hang out and have a good time,” she said. “And just think about the future. We were just talking about going to Serbia together.”

She said Tintor, a Serbian immigrant, was just about to get her U.S. citizenship and “everything was going swell.”

Police said in a news release that Ruggs remained on the scene following the crash and “showed signs of impairment.” A prosecutor said Wednesday that he was going 156 mph at the time of the accident and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit two hours afterward.

Ruggs was taken to UMC hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Raiders have since released Ruggs, ESPN reports.

In statement obtained by PEOPLE, Ruggs’ attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said, “On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

Don’t drink and drive.