Ex General Hospital Star Steve Burton Separates From Wife of 23 Years, Claims Her 4th Baby Is Not His [Photo]

Ex “General Hospital” star Steve Burton has revealed that he and his wife Sheree have called it quits after over two decades of marriage.

via: People

The former General Hospital star revealed in his Instagram Story on Wednesday that he and the fitness pro, 47, are no longer together.

“I wanted to clear something up,” he wrote, adding, “Sheree and I are separated.”

Continued the 51-year-old actor: “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

The actor and Sheree married in 1999 after meeting on the set of General Hospital. Steve –– who shares daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, as well as son Jack, 16, with Sheree — did not clarify how long they have been separated.

Sheree has not publicly spoken out about their separation.

She recently announced she’s pregnant when she posted a photo of her side profile on her Instagram Story, holding her baby bump, as shared by a General Hospital fan blog.

“Life sure is full of surprises!” she captioned the reveal.

Reps for Sheree did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Steve’s announcement comes nearly six months after he was let go from General Hospital for not complying with the show’s mandate for the coronavirus vaccine.

After his exit was rumored among fans of the ABC soap opera in November, the actor shared the news in a video on his Instagram page. Burton filmed his final episode of the show in October, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.