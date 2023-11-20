Everyone Mourned Snoop Dogg’s Smoking Days for Nothing — And He’s Laughing His Way to the Bank [Video]

Snoop Dogg isn’t giving up the kind of “smoke” he’s been associated with for much of his career.

via: Rolling Stone

And the award for most unserious person on the internet goes to none other than Snoop Dogg. Last week, the rapper sent social media users into a frenzy when he announced: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” effectively bringing his reign as the ultimate stoner to a tragic end. But as it turns out, his weed was never actually on the chopping block — his backyard fire pit was.

“I know what you thinking, ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky with done with the confident my clothes smelling all sticky icky,” Snoop Dogg shared in a new announcement video on Monday. In the clip, he reveals that the weekend-long meltdown he sparked was actually just the promotional strategy behind his latest brand deal: Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit.

“I’m going smokeless — Solo Stove fixed fire,” he says in the clip. “They take out the smoke. Clever.” For the last 10 seconds of the promo trailer, the rapper roasts marshmallows over one of the smokeless fire pits and just chuckles to himself. He got everyone good — telling his followers to respect his privacy during this trying and difficult time — and got a check out of it. How’s that for clever? He’s laughing all the way to the bank.

And his followers really bought it. In one photo he shared on Instagram in the aftermath of one of the biggest brand betrayals in pop culture history, Snoop gazed longingly away from the camera with tears in his eyes. In another, with a dramatic black and white filter, he’s posed with his eyes closed, contemplating life without lighters. “Natural high,” he captioned the photo. In the comment section, one user noted: “Bro fighting demons ?.”

Another added: “I really hope you’re documenting this transformation. I think a documentary on it would be a fascinating watch.” The documentary in question is the Solo Stove ad, now playing on an Instagram and Twitter feed near you.